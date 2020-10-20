Man captured on video setting fire to vehicle at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was captured on surveillance video setting fire to a vehicle parked in front of a Lauderhill apartment complex.

The fires sparked along the 5800 block of Northwest 22nd Street, Monday morning.

Several families in the area woke up early to flames in the front parking area of their apartment complex.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a man placing an accelerant on a car parked at the complex. He then appears to strike a match before sparking a fire on top of one of the vehicles.

Cellphone video shot from a neighbor captured the resulting flames.

A woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said her car was damaged when the fire sparked.

“It’s terrifying. It’s very, very terrifying, especially when it’s a house full of people,” she said. “It’s four different apartments. It’s not just theirs, so what if it would have ignited the whole entire apartment? That’s four separate families at risk.”

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

