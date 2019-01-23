Man captured on surveillance breaking into car parked next to MDPD cruiser

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a bold man breaking into a car that was parked next to a Miami-Dade Police cruiser in Miami Gardens.

The doorbell camera showed the man approaching a car at a home along Northwest 174th Street, Sunday morning.

A Miami-Dade Police cruiser was also visibly parked nearby, but that didn’t stop the crook from smashing the car’s window and rummaging inside.

After a few seconds, he ran off empty-handed.

Miami Gardens Police said five other vehicles in the area were also burglarized that night.

If you have any information on the burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

