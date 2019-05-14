Man calls 911 after seeing neighbor’s car catch fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman woke up to find her car fully engulfed by flames outside her Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home in the area of Southwest 102nd Avenue and 157th Terrace at around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The call came in from a neighbor who heard the commotion nearby.

“I heard a loud noise, my alarm went off, and I came outside, and shortly, I saw the fire. I ran back inside, grabbed by phone and called 911,” said neighbor Jesus Fernandez.

He believes this car was intentionally set on fire, saying he saw a truck flee the scene once the fire erupted.

Tire marks were left on the woman’s front lawn and driveway.

Surveillance cameras also captured a truck speeding off from the property moments before the fire started.

The woman’s white Chrysler 300 was left completely charred.

She said she’s just grateful the flames did not spread to her home and that she was not injured.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t [worse,] and we got to thank God for that,” said the victim.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“It’s really sad that in today’s society you cannot even park your car in your yard without somebody coming by and vandalizing it, trying to cause harm,” said neighbor Sabrina Freeman. “It could have been a whole lot worse. She was inside sleeping. It could have blown up. She could have been killed.”

If you have any information on this vehicle fire, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

