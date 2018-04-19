Man breaks into, vandalizes several businesses in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance videos were rolling as a man vandalized and broke into several businesses in Downtown Miami.

Video from Andrew Skate Shop shows a man peeking into the business before throwing a rock at the glass door several times, cracking the window. However, the skate shop wasn’t his only stop.

The subject made his way to several other businesses down First Avenue, Wednesday night.

“The first rock was thrown this way, and we also have the second window,” said Laura Lopez, showing the shattered windows of the Bead Bazaar.

The man was unsuccessful in getting into the Bead Bazaar, but he did eventually make it into an electronics repair store, where the business owners took a sizable hit.

“About $1,000, $1,500,” said store owner David Zarger.

However, the man who hit the stores Wednesday night may not be the only one trying to break in.

A few days earlier, someone tried to break into Sneak Peek Luxury through a vacant store right next to it. However, they couldn’t get through the wall.

“Little did they know, there was concrete blocking,” said Michael Vinokur of Sneak Peak Luxury.

Although most businesses did not have merchandise stole, many were still tagged by graffiti artists, which left a bad taste in their mouth.

“This really says that this is an abandoned area, that you don’t want anything to do with, that a lot of people don’t want to shop and spend their dollars,” Vinokur said.

“With these streets all gratified and the vandalism taking place, it doesn’t look appealing,” Lopez said.

The store owners said they want more police protection in Downtown Miami, and they want the person behind the attacks off the street.

If you have any information on these vandalisms, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.