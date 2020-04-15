Man breaks into Opa-Locka church, steals part from church’s van

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man breaking into an Opa-Locka church’s parking lot before stealing a valuable part from the church’s van.

The break-in happened at the Iglesia Betesda church, at 3300 NW 135th St., at around 10 p.m. on April 9.

Alexander Obando is the church’s youth leader. He said on Monday, his pastor realized something was not right when he saw two metal fence posts had been cut out.

“Honestly, it’s disappointing. It hurts,” Obando said. “This right here is where he cut off the two poles.”

On the night of the break-in, Obando was at the church making a video designed to keep young people connected while services are suspended. The crime happened not long after he finished filming and locked up.

“He took about three to four minutes, cut off from right here,” Obando said as he showed 7News cameras.

In that short time span, the crook sawed through the fence and carried the saw to the church’s van. He then crawled underneath and cut out the catalytic converter.

The van used to transport men recovering from addiction is now out of service due to the missing part.

Obando said the man has been forgiven, but what happened at the church that night is disappointing.

“For people to abuse these times to be able to do stuff like this, to come and steal, especially a church van, you come and steal a piece like that,” Obando said. “It’s incredible that you even have that inside you to do.”

Opa-Locka Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

