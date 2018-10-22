MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, broke into a Miami Beach apartment and groped a woman while she slept.

According to Miami Beach Police, the subject entered the unit in the area of 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the victim was asleep on a sofa when she awoke to find the burglar touching her pelvic area just above her privates. Investigators said the subject had his genitals exposed and yelled at the victim to look.

Police said the victim screamed for the man to leave, but he refused. She then ran outside and screamed for help.

Meanwhile, police said, the crook fled in an unknown direction with the woman’s cellphone and $52 in cash. He remains at large.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

