Man breaks into business, steals 2 trucks

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man caught sneaking into a business and driving off with two trucks.

The crook was seen on surveillance video wearing a hoodie as he hot wired a truck, Wednesday night.

It took place at Miami Roofing Systems, located at Northwest 98th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police said he was able to get away with a dump truck and flat bed.

The shop owner believes the crook is no amateur and likely had help. “This isn’t your local Joe trying to make some quick cash,” said the owner, who did not want to be identified. “This looks like a burglary ring, an auto theft ring looking to take in as much trucks as they can.”

It’s the second time in two months that the business was broken into, according to the owner.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.