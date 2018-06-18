Man brandishes rifle in Denny’s parking lot after customer dispute

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was asked to leave a North Miami Denny’s after arguing with customers returned with a rifle.

Surveillance video inside the Denny’s near Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard showed the subject in a verbal dispute with other customers waiting to be seated, Sunday.

Employees then asked the subject to leave the property. He complied, but as he left, witnesses told North Miami Police, the subject said “Denny’s is not safe.”

He left in a white sedan and returned in the same vehicle before allegedly stepping out of it with a black rifle in hand at the restaurant’s parking lot.

Customers inside could be seen ducking for cover as the subject waved his weapon around before leaving.

No shots were fired.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

