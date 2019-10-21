Man bonds out after allegedly injuring 4 in Miami Beach hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of being the driver behind a serious hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach over the weekend has bonded out of jail.

Jay Fletcher Alli-Balukoff, 27, bonded out of jail on Monday after authorities said he injured four people along the busy intersection of Collins Avenue and 63rd Street.

He was allegedly speeding in the area at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, when he made his way into the sidewalk to avoid stopped traffic. He then ran a red light and struck the victims walking across the street.

Witnesses said Alli-Balukoff fled the scene and authorities caught up with him about a mile away from the crash on Normandy Drive.

Two of the victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

One of the victims lost several teeth following the crash and needed emergency surgery.

The other two victims were treated at the scene and officials said all four are expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured Alli-Balukoff visibly upset as officers talked him out of the car and into the back of a police car with handcuffs on.

Police said he had a blood alcohol level of more than double the legal amount.

