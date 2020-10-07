Man bitten by shark while swimming at Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a shark while swimming off Miami Beach.

According to city officials, the 31-year-old man was bitten by what they believe was a blacktip shark near 10th Street. The bite left an eight-inch laceration below his knee.

Fire Rescue was able to get the bleeding under control, but the man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

The patient is currently in stable condition.

Double red flags, which warn beachgoers not to enter the water, are being flown on the lifeguard towers in the area.

