Man believed to be judge fatally shoots self after holding family hostage in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours-long stand-off with police came to an end after a man holding his family hostage inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home shot himself. The man is believed to be judge who has been charged with domestic-related charges.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at around 11 p.m. Thursday, they received several text messages from a third party source who noted that a family was being held against their will inside a home near Southwest 240th Street and 113th Passage.

Police said a man had barricaded himself inside the home and took his family hostage.

“Once uniformed officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to make contact with the persons inside of the home and there was no answer,” said MDPD spokesperson Chris Thomas.

Police have not officially confirmed that the dead man is 51-year-old judge Timothy Maher. However, they were heard calling the the man inside “Tim” over a megaphone.

Negotiators were also heard making a reference to a similar standoff with Maher at his home in El Portal.

Neighbor Jeronimo Diaz said that the man inside wanted to hurt his family and knew about his previous arrest.

“About a week ago, he got arrested, or two weeks ago, and then he came out of jail,” said Diaz. “He said that he was gonna hurt her family.”

During negotiations, a large perimeter was set up in the area and Special Response Team officers were called to the scene.

Several neighbors were also evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.

Throughout the morning, hostage negotiators could be seen trying to communicate with the people inside the home. At one point, officials were heard through a loud speaker asking for a light to be turned on and off to signal if they were OK.

Authorities said a teenager inside the home along with hostage negotiators tried to get the man to surrender for hours. That teen was in contact with officials at one point. “[Hostage negotiators] were receiving messages via text just saying, ‘Help. We need help.'” said Thomas.

Approximately an hour after lines of communication ceased, officials said a gunshot was heard. “At that point, the Special Response Team made entry into the home,” said Thomas.

Once inside, officers found a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three individuals, said to be family of the deceased man exited the home unharmed. “Before the team made entry, the three hostages came out,” said Thomas. “Once they heard the gunshot, they left the residence.”

Homicide investigators will now be taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.