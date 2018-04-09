Man becomes first to have gun rights revoked for violating a risk protection order

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s gun rights were taken away after a judge enacted a new Florida gun law that passed following the Parkland shooting.

Thirty-one-year-old Jerron Smith was arrested last Thursday, accused of violating a risk protection order by Broward Sheriff’s deputies because, they said, he refused to surrender his weapons. Deputies said they found an AR-15, a .22 caliber rifle, a bump stock and hundreds of rounds of ammo.

This new gun legislation allows a judge to prevent someone from owning a weapon if they feel that person is a danger to others. The judge in Smith’s case filed for the risk protection order because of his March 29 arrest for attempted murder.

Smith’s neighbor, Isabell Henry, said she agrees that Smith shouldn’t have weapons. “If they’re not mature enough to handle a gun, they shouldn’t have guns,” she said.

Last month, Smith was arrested and charged with attempted murder after, deputies said, he opened fire on a friend over a cellphone dispute.

A man named Travis said Smith shot at him. He showed 7News the bullet holes in his car, saying the shots barely missed him.

“I felt glass hit me,” said Travis. “Even two shots hit the back of my seat. I don’t know how they didn’t come through and hit me.”

Deputies said this is the first arrest in Broward County for someone violating a risk protection order.

The Broward Sheriff’s Scott Israel released a statement in response to the arrest saying, “We are thankful to have this valuable tool at our disposal to help keep deadly weapons out of the hands of individuals who demonstrate an obvious threat to themselves of others.”

“I think it’s a good thing for those people who are around that’s just shooting at people like it’s the Wild West. Yeah, I think their guns need to be taken,” said Travis.

Smith appeared in court on Friday and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.