Man becomes first to have gun rights revoked after judge orders risk protection order

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s gun rights were taken away after a judge enacted a new Florida gun law that passed following the Parkland shooting.

Thirty-one-year-old Jerron Smith was arrested last Thursday on a risk protection order by Broward Sheriff’s deputies because they say he refused to surrender his weapons. Deputies said they found an AR-15, a .22 caliber rifle, a bump stock and hundreds of rounds of ammo.

This new gun legislation allows a judge to prevent someone from owning a weapon if they feel that person is a danger to others. The judge in Smith’s case filed for the risk protection order because of his March 29 arrest for attempted murder.

Smith appeared in court on Friday and was held without bond.

Deputies said this is the first arrest in Broward for someone

violating a risk protection order.

