CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon in Coral Springs.

The man barricaded himself inside a home along Wiles Road near Creekside Drive, Friday.

Police said the man visited his mother’s house and they got into a fight when he pulled out a gun.

His mother left the home and called police.

Officials said the man is alone in the home.

He fired several shots inside and outside of the home, according to police.

“He’s made a couple threats towards officers, basically saying if he saw any officers or anybody interfering, that he would shoot and kill,” one officer said. “You know, obviously, we’re dealing with unknown circumstances with an agitated male, so right now, we’re just concerned about the safety of residents of the Waterside community, our officers and our responding units including fire and EMS.”

Several police cruisers could be seen surrounding the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.