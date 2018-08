CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person barricaded himself inside of a vehicle in Coral Gables Monday morning.

According to Coral Gables Police, the subject was inside his vehicle on Navarree Avenue near Le Jeune Road. SWAT officers responded to the scene, as well.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police confirmed that the subject is in custody.

