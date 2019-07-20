Man barges into Hollywood motel room, attacks and robs guest

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, forced his way inside a room at a motel in Hollywood, got into fight with a guest and robbed him, all while pretending to have a gun.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene of the attack at Richard’s Hotel along the 1400 block of South Federal Highway, early Friday morning.

According to investigators, the subject gained entry onto the property and waited for the right time to strike.

At around 1 a.m., police said, the assailant knocked on the victim’s door. When the guest opened the door, the robber pushed his way inside while attempting to cover his face with a T-shirt.

Once inside the unit, detectives said, the subject demanded money while keeping his hand under his shirt as if he had a firearm.

Police said the two men fought for the victim’s wallet. During the scrap, the brazen bandit struck the victim in the head, causing visible injuries, before he fled with the wallet.

Witnesses described a disturbing scene.

“I saw a gentleman bleeding from the top of his head,” said a witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera. “His wife was screaming, ‘Call the police! Call the police! Call the police!'”

Hotel guests said that even though the business has surveillance cameras, there is no security and no way to see who’s knocking on the rooms.

“There’s no peep holes on these doors in there,” said the witness.

Investigators said the attacker stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, has a thin build and tattoos on both arms, as well as a scar and tattoo on his right shoulder. He was last seen wearing a gold watch, a floral print hat, a white tank top and jean shorts.

With this crook still out on the streets, hotel guests said they’re concerned for their own safety.

“There’s no security, and there’s no safety,” said the witness.

It remains unclear whether or not the subject is actually armed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.