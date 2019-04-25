Man attempts to rob McDonald’s in NE Miami-Dade before fleeing on foot

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Northeast Miami-Dade fast food restaurant was the target of an attempted robbery.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the McDonald’s along Northeast Second Avenue and 167th Street, just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, a man brandished a gun at the drive-thru window before demanding money.

The employee, in fear for their life, ran to another part of the restaurant.

A short time later, the subject fled the scene on foot.

Officials are currently investigating the attempted robbery.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

