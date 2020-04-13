Man attempts to rob 2 elderly women in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook attempted to rob two elderly women of their purses in Lauderdale Lakes, but he came up empty-handed after they called for help.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the incident happened in the Cypress Chase South Community along the 2600 block of Northwest 48th Terrace on March 28.

The video showed a white Ford Fusion pulling up to the neighborhood. Then, one man stepped out of the car and tries to rob the two victims, but he ran back to the car empty-handed when one of his intended victims screamed for help.

The two victims were not hurt.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.