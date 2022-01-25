HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An attack on a woman in her car sent her to the hospital Tuesday.

According to Hollywood Police, a man reached into her car and tried to grab her purse.

She fought him off, and the crook ran off empty handed before getting away in a white Lexus.

It happened in the 1300 block of South Ocean Drive, around 2 p.m.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and hands.

The victim’s small child and the victim’s mother were in the car at the time.

Neither were hurt.

If you have any information on this attempted purse-snatching, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

