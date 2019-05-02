Man attacks detective outside courthouse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man released from court is in cuffs after he attacked a detective with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses said the man went on the attack as he exited the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

The man reportedly swung at the detective and yelled belligerently at the people around him.

Officials were able to restrain the man before he could do any real damage.

The detective, who is the chief supervisor of investigation for the state attorney’s office, was checked out on scene and was determined to be OK.

The man accused of attacking the detective was taken away for psychological testing.

It remains unknown if he will face any charges.

