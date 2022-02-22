MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was attacked and then hit by a car in Miami.

Surveillance video released by police shows the moment the 76-year-old victim fell into oncoming traffic after being randomly punched, at around 7:45 a.m., Monday.

It happened on Biscayne Boulevard and 73rd Street.

The victim’s wife was there when the attack occurred and witnessed the whole incident.

Police arrested 27-year-old Enrico Lloyd Desravines, who they said, was the attacker.

Detectives said a man who fits the description of Desravines was in the video running away from the scene.

He was spotted and arrested nearly 25 minutes after the attack.

Desravines has been charged with battery and resisting arrest.

According to police, this was not Desravines’ first encounter that morning.

Police said Desravine first stopped at a McDonald’s on Biscayne Boulevard and 81st Street and hit one man while knocking a 76-year-old woman to the ground.

In regards to the second attack, police are still searching for the driver of the black Audi Q7 who hit the victim and did not stop to help.

Desravines appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

“He attacks the victim by striking the victim in the back of the head, the victim loses his balance, stumbles into traffic and is hit by a car,” said a prosecutor in court, “so he’s just randomly attacking people.”

Desravines said, “Your honor, may I get a chance to make a statement?” to which Judge Judith Rubenstein replied, “No, sir, you may not.”

He was ordered to be held on a $14,500 bond and received a stay away order from the victim.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

