Man arrested outside South Beach club after allegedly hitting girlfriend, cursing at cops

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing serious charges after, police said, he knocked out his girlfriend during a fight at a South Beach nightclub, then cursed at responding police officers.

Police arrested 33-year-old Freddie L. Jenkins after the skirmish at Cameo Nightclub along Washington Avenue, near 14th Street, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

The suspect faces charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to investigators, Jenkins was taken into custody along the 200 block of Española Way after he was spotted by Miami-Dade Police officers screaming at the club’s staff. He then yelled expletives at the law enforcers.

The arrest report states the suspect approached the officers and yelled in their faces, as a crowd began to gather and record the confrontation on their cellphones. At one point, he pushed one of the Miami-Dade Police officers.

Witness Hakim Ali described what led up to the encounter with police.

“It was a scuffle in Cameo, a big brawl. I don’t know what happened with that, but this escalated with his girlfriend right here,” he said. “Somebody got knocked out, and then he was scratching the dude’s car, and we backed up, like, ‘You shouldn’t be hitting women like that,’ and it went from there. It escalated.”

Miami Beach Police responded and were able to apprehend Jenkins after, officials said, he initially resisted arrest.

The incident took place during a busy spring break weekend, as officers from multiple agencies were out in full force hoping to curb the chaos.

