Man arrested on child sex charges, accused of hiding in Florida teen’s closet for weeks

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WSVN) — Central Florida authorities have arrested a man accused of hiding inside a teen’s closet for weeks.

According to Fox 13, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Spring Hill around 4 p.m. Sunday after parents said they found a man hiding in their 15-year-old’s closet.

Investigators said Rossmoine was still in the teen’s room when deputies arrived.

According to detectives, Rossmoine sid he met the victim two years ago on an online chatting app, and he had driven from Louisiana to Florida to have sex with the teen.

The victim told investigators that Rossmoine was their boyfriend and that they initially told Rossmoine they were 18, but then admitted to actually being 15 before they met in person.

The teen also told investigators Rossmoine has been living on and off in their bedroom for about a month, with Rossmoine hiding in the closet while whenever the parents were home and then coming out after they left for work.

Investigators also said Rossmoine admitted to numerous sexual encounters took place in his van, which he parked close to the victim’s home.

According to Fox 13, Rossmoine has been charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

Rossmoine also faces a charge of obscene communication and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

Rossmoine is being held on a $25,000 bond.

