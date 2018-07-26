Man arrested in violent case of animal abuse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in Pembroke Pines after, police said, he violently attacked a 3-month-old puppy.

According to police, 21-year old Daniel Smith repeatedly hit a 12-week old male, white and gray pit bull.

Veterinarians treating the dog said he suffered multiple facial fractures, broken eye sockets, back injuries and bruising to his jaw.

The pit bull remains at an animal hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Smith is currently being held without bond.

