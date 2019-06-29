Man arrested in theft of Juul display case from Davie Tom Thumb

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing from a Davie gas station has turned himself in to police.

Before he surrendered to authorities on Saturday, Rudolph Almeida had been identified through numerous tips in connection to the June 3 theft of a Juul display case at the Tom Thumb in the area of Nova Drive and College Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the suspect taking the display case, which is valued at about $800.

Police have charged Almeida with grand theft.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.