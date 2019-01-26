DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found the man who, they said, snatched a teenage girl’s iPhone in Doral.

Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Christian Guevara in connection to the Jan. 11 strong-armed robbery near Northwest 106th Avenue and 78th Street.

The victim, 17-year-old Valeria Martinez, said her assailant slammed her to the ground right before he grabbed her phone.

Officials said Guevara confessed to the crime and revealed he still had Martinez’s phone. His mother returned the item to investigators after she found it hidden in her son’s bedroom.

