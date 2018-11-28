Man arrested in shooting of child in Lauderdale Lakes

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmie Harrold Terry, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

Terry is accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy, Tuesday afternoon.

The boy received injuries that were not life-threatening and is expected to be OK.

Terry is set to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

