Man arrested in shooting inside transit bus in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a passenger in a Broward County Transit bus in Plantation, sending the victim to the hospital.

Plantation Police identified the subject in Saturday afternoon’s incident as Michael V. Porter.

Clear surveillance video shows Porter and the victim, identified as 38-year-old Bendy Alcine, engaged in a verbal altercation that escalates into a brawl as the bus approached a stop on West Broward Boulevard, near Nob Hill Road.

Moments later, a gunshot rings out, and Porter is seen picking up his belongings and taking off. Another camera shows passengers fleeing the bus.

Paramedics transported Alcine to Broward Health Medical Center as a Level 1 trauma alert. He is now listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

Police located Porter on Sunday and took him into custody.

