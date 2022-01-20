DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big break for police regarding a crime at a South Florida business.

The takedown happened in another part of the state.

Earlier in January, a man was spotted at a Davie plaza wandering around in the early morning hours when he inexplicitly shattered a window to a restaurant.

Although he didn’t steal anything, the restaurant owners were surprised and, till this day, don’t know what to think about it.

Three days after the incident, however, a suspect was found being pursued by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies near Ocala.

Aerial video caught the police chase.

Deputies said the man, Shawn Vincent Shein, was driving a stolen car, and sometimes the speeds during the pursuit reached up to 125 mph.

Marion County Sherriff’s deputies had been alerted to him, knew he was in a stolen car and were looking for him for another charge.

Another video shows deputies in Marion County cornering Shein.

They were able to place him under arrest and have since identified him to 7News as being the same man that vandalized the restaurant in Davie.

The 43-year-old faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief in Davie, along with other charges in Ocala.

