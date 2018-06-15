Man arrested in murder of wife reported missing

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami-Dade man for the murder of his wife who was initially reported missing.

Miami-Dade Police have charged 37-year-old Jimmy Joseph Torres with the murder of his wife, 33-year-old Maribel Torres.

According to police, Maribel’s father reported her missing on April 23.

During their investigation, a witness provided investigators with information that led them to an area in Broward County where they discovered human remains.

Police said the remains have not been officially identified. However, officers arrested Torres Thursday, charging him with second-degree murder.

