Man arrested in Lauderdale Lakes attack of off-duty BSO deputy

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested after reportedly attacking an off-duty Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Lauderdale Lakes.

Twenty-three-year-old Carl Auguste faced a judge following the arrest, Tuesday morning.

Officials said an off-duty BSO deputy was visiting a woman’s home in Lauderdale Lakes when Auguste assaulted him, Monday.

Auguste was said to be the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Rescue crews transported the deputy to the hospital with serious injuries, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Auguste was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

