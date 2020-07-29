Man arrested in Islamorada after diving for lobsters ahead of mini-season

A man was arrested after he allegedly dived for lobsters before the start of the mini-season.

Yuliver Rodriguez-Tejeda was arrested in Islamorada, Tuesday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission authorities said the suspect wasn’t diving alone, but the two other people he was with got away.

Authorities said Rodriguez-Tejeda dumped 14 lobster tails when he spotted them coming.

He faces a list of charges, including tampering with evidence.

