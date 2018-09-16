Man arrested in Hialeah shooting that injured 2

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a Hialeah man into custody after a domestic dispute spiraled into gun violence, sending a man and a woman to the hospital.

Hialeah Police arrested 53-year-old Braulio Gonzalez after, they said, he shot 24-year-old Yenisledy Malagon and 28-year-old Leopoldo Merano in the area of East 51st Street and Eighth Court, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said Gonzalez fled the scene after he opened fire, leading to a large search effort by police. He was apprehended shortly after officers set up a perimeter.

Malagon sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics transported both victims in unknown condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.