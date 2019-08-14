Man arrested in fatal deputy-involved crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boynton Beach man has been arrested after authorities said he caused a crash in Deerfield Beach that killed a deputy.

Darran Johnson, 32, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon and faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter.

According to officials, Johnson crashed into Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benjamin Nimtz’s patrol car in the area of Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street just after 3 a.m. on July 21.

Nimtz was on duty at the time, responding to a domestic dispute call.

Deputies said Johnson was driving impaired and traveling faster than the 45 miles per hour speed limit when he ran a red light and crashed into Nimtz.

Nimtz and Johnson were both transported to Broward Health North where Nimtz later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses of the crash or anyone with information regarding the incident are urged to contact detectives at 954-321-4842.

