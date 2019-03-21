Man arrested in electronics theft from FIU classrooms

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at its West Miami-Dade campus.

Roldson Bossou appeared in bond court Thursday morning. He was charged with burglary, grand theft and cocaine possession.

The suspect was wanted for questioning after electronics valued at about $15,000 were stolen from classrooms at the Modesto A. Maidique Campus, Feb. 24.

Bossou remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $10,000 bond.

