Man arrested in Cooper City for flashing 14-year-old girl

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl in Cooper City.

It happened in the area of Southwest 52nd Street and 100th Avenue last week.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Pedro Rivera Raymundo asked the girl for directions and then flashed her.

The victim identified the man in a photo lineup.

Raymundo is now being held on a $35,000 bond.

