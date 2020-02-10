Man arrested in connection to Wynwood shooting that left 1 man dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspect was caught and charged after bullets went flying in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood district.

Officials arrested 27-year-old Lynwood Walker III, Monday.

He was charged with murder after, police said, he opened fire on two people in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 20th Street, Friday afternoon.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center where one succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.