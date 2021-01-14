Man arrested in connection to suspicious package found at Miami condo

MIAMI (WSVN) - New details have been released after a suspicious package was found at a Miami condominium.

Police have arrested 46-year-old Raja Anand on Thursday.

The Venetian Causeway and part of the airport was shut down after authorities were alerted of a suspicious package, Wednesday morning.

Officials tried finding the owner of the luggage which led them to Anand. He had called a ride and left from the hotel and was headed to the airport.

He got there early, officials said, and called a woman to pick him up.

The two returned to the woman’s condo at the foot of the Venetian Causeway. An argument ensued and Anand pulled a knife on the woman, according to police.

Anand left the condo, also leaving his luggage in the woman’s car.

When he returned to the airport, police were waiting for him.

“This was great work by the Miami-Dade Police Department as well as our bomb squad unit, our detectives and our special investigation section,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “Right now, our detectives have not just arrested him for this, but they continue to see if there is anything else that appears to have any ties to. Nothing appears to be alarming, but we have charged him accordingly. Again, we can’t express enough to the community, if you do see something suspicious, don’t be alarmed. Pick up that phone and call us.”

Police said Anand was from California who was packing luggage with fake bombs inside.

Anand was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of hoax bombs. His motive remains under investigation.

