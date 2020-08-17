Man arrested in connection to missing Alabama mother charged with kidnapping

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The self proclaimed witch doctor who was arrested in connection with a missing Alabama mother has been charged with kidnapping.

Shannon Ryan was arrested by the FBI on Saturday after he claimed he was the last person to see 21-year-old Leila Cavett.

Ryan initially told police that he saw Cavett leave a gas station with random people, but surveillance video proved otherwise.

Ryan was initially facing two counts of lying to a law enforcement officer. He has now been charged with the kidnapping of Cavett’s son.

According to the criminal complaint, “a vehicle consistent with Ryan’s gold Lexus is seen directly in front of the apartment complex where the child was recovered, only minutes before the child was found. Ryan’s Lexus is very distinguishable because it is missing the front bumper.”

The complaint went on to state that after the child was abandoned, Ryan bought Hefty trash bags, extra strength carpet odor eliminator and duct tape.

Law enforcement said they found shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them.

They also said that a Google search on Ryan’s phone showed: “What day does commercial garbage pickup for Hollywood, Florida,” and “Does bleach and alcohol make chloroform.”

Ryan appeared before a judge just before noon on Monday.

He will remain behind bars until his detention hearing on Friday.

