Man arrested in connection to Miami Gardens fire that displaced over 50 people

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police arrested a man in connection to an apartment complex fire that displaced more than 50 people.

According to police, 19-year-old Malachi Luke Wilder was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree arson and attempted felony murder. Wilder was also attempting to take his own life in the process, said police.

The 19-year-old appeared in bond court Thursday

The fire sparked at the Crystal Lake Apartments, located along Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue, Wednesday.

The American Red Cross responded to the complex to tend to those who were displaced.

“More than 50 individuals were affected by the fire,” said Rebecca Torriani with the American Red Cross. “We have about 40 units that are now currently affected by the blaze.”

The damages are reportedly in excess of $1 million.

No injuries were reported.

