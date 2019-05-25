Man arrested in connection to Metromover stabbings

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to two stabbings at different Metromover stations in downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Police officers took 27-year-old Christopher Coleman into custody at the Miami-Dade Public Library along Flagler Street, Saturday afternoon.

He has been charged with aggravated battery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators said the suspect targeted adult victims at the Government Center Metromover Station, located at Northwest First Street and First Avenue, and the Eleventh Street Metromover Station, located at Northeast 11th Street and First Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Coleman is being held on $11,000 bond.

