Man arrested in connection to Florida AMBER Alert, 16-year-old girl remains missing

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have taken a man at the center of an AMBER Alert into custody. However, the victim in question remains missing.

The AMBER Alert remains in effect for the unknown teenage girl out of Orange County. However, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken 44-year-old Alexander Roman Lopez into custody.

Detectives believe Lopez forced the victim into a stolen car Friday morning.

Deputies initially released surveillance video showing the teen at a gas station with the alleged suspect.

A clerk at the station said the teen made some concerning statements that alerted him that something wasn’t right and that she was a minor. The clerk also witnessed a scuffle between the two in the car.

The clerk went on to call 911.

Deputies said Lopez is not cooperating with detectives, and they are still searching for the girl.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the unknown girl is approximately 16 years old and was last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

The girl was last seen wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or call 911.

