Man arrested in connection to fatal Miami condo shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a man inside a luxury Miami condo.

Twenty-eight-year-old John Stanton was put behind bars, Tuesday, and charged in the death of a well-known Miami jeweler, stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her family.

Stanton stands accused of fatally shooting a man, known to neighbors as Don Marley Diamonds, inside his apartment at the Blue Condo Miami, near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street.

Diamond moved to Miami a few years ago from Philadelphia and worked in the high-end jewelry industry.

He was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, July 20.

Police said Stanton went to the victim’s condo with another person, a struggle ensued and Diamonds was shot.

The suspect then allegedly fled with the victim’s Louis Vuitton bag.

He’s currently being held without bond and also faces charges of aggravated stalking.

