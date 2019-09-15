Man arrested in connection to car break-ins in El Portal, other parts of Miami-Dade

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in El Portal arrested a man in connection to a string of car burglaries in the area.

Officers took 18-year-old Amos Shuler into custody after he hid in a car parked along the 300 block of Northeast 86th Street, Saturday morning.

Investigators believe he is one of many responsible for a series of thefts across South Florida.

Shuler’s arrest takes place two weeks after two men were caught on surveillance camera rummaging through a home near Miami Shores in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Homeowner Roger Mills, who was out of town at the time, said the duo deprived him of his sense of security.

“It was disturbing, particularly knowing you got a 17-month-old son, and had something like that happened when someone was home, that’s even more alarming,” he said.

Authorities advised residents to lock their car doors and keep their valuables out of sight.

