Man arrested in brutal beating of Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after, police said, he brutally assaulted a woman in Pompano Beach.

Thirty-three-year-old Jean Fleurimont was arrested on Wednesday and charged for allegedly beating a victim, leaving her with substantial injuries.

The woman said she was dropping off her friend at his apartment back in June, near Northwest 34th Street and Third Avenue, when Fleurimont approached her.

“When I freaked out, he basically grabbed me, dragged me outside of the house,” she said. “That’s when he started beating me up.”

Her teeth were knocked out, lips busted and eyes left swollen shut. She’s already had three reconstructive surgeries since the attack.

“The scars are permanent, what I’m going through,” the victim said. “Now I have to live with fake teeth when I had a beautiful smile before.”

She said she’s relieved the suspect is in the custody, and now she wants him to stay behind bars.

“I want to see whatever God has planned out for him,” she said. “If it’s to go to prison, I know he’s been to prison before.”

The victim is expected to have a few more additional surgeries in the near future as she works to recover.

Fleurimont was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He’s being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a $25,000 bond.

