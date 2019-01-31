Man arrested in attempted home burglary in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attempted to burglarize a home in Miami Shores.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the area of Northeast 93rd Street and 10th Avenue.

Miami Shores Police officials said the man was identified as 27-year-old Elijah Baker.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Baker picking up a rock and throwing it against a window to a house before leaving and trying again.

He was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and misdemeanor mischief.

