MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after, they said, he tried to break into a pharmacy in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police officers as they handcuffed the subject and put him in the back of a squad car, Sunday night.

Officials said the thief attempted to break into Continental Pharmacy near Southwest Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue.

Cameras showed one of the store’s glass doors with a large crack, as if someone had tried to shatter it.

Police surrounded the business and closed off nearby roads while they investigated.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.