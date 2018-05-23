Man arrested in attempted abduction of 4 children at Deerfield Beach elementary school

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been accused of trespassing onto a South Florida elementary school’s campus in an attempt to abduct four children.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Park Ridge Elementary School Wednesday morning after they said 27-year-old Milor Michel tried to grab several students and drag them off campus.

A school’s spokesperson said students were being dropped off for school and were standing on campus by the cafeteria entrance. That’s when they said an unidentified man approached them and attempted to snatch them.

At one point, the suspect was witnessed with his hand on one of the children.

This morning, a man tried to kidnap four children at Park Ridge Elementary in Deerfield Beach. Our detectives have arrested Milor Michel, 27. Anyone with further info about this case is asked to contact Det. Ryan Schakenberg at 954-321-4247. pic.twitter.com/b2gzaIUiEF — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 23, 2018

“A student saw what he was doing and told a teacher. The teacher responded, came out into the parking lot and yelled at the suspect to get away,” said BSO spokesperson Joy Oglesby. “At this point, the suspect actually had one child in-hand and was trying to drag that child out of the parking lot.”

Michel has been charged with four counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment, and one count of trespassing.

The children are reportedly OK.

The school district released a letter to parents that reads in part, “Please discuss the importance of ‘stranger danger’ and ‘see something, say something’ with your child. Ensure they understand not to talk to anyone they do not know and to seek help immediately if they are in any danger.”

BSO deputies said Michel has trespassed onto other school campuses prior to this incident.

