Man arrested in alleged armed robbery of man in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one of the men accused of ambushing, beating and robbing a man of his cellphone and wallet in Medley.

Medley Police announced the arrest of Osman Montes de Oca in Cape Coral, Thursday morning.

The attack happened in a parking lot between a couple of warehouses along the 7500 block of Northwest 82nd Street on Dec. 10.

Keyci Pujada Rios, the man alleged to have staged the meeting between the victim and the alleged attackers, was arrested on Dec. 12. He faces charges that include armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Oca will be extradited to Miami soon.

One other unidentified man involved in the attack remains at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

