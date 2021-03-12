Man arrested, guns seized after traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and seized two guns after a traffic stop in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said they conducted a traffic stop along Washington Avenue that led to the arrest of 36-year-old Fareed Jubran, Wednesday night.

Authorities said Jubran has a domestic violence injunction prohibiting him from possessing firearms but two guns and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

The license plate on his vehicle was counterfeit, according to police.

He is now facing several charges including possession of a weapon while committing an offense.

